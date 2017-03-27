Mavericks report: Missouri coming off big week in battle for playoff spot

The Missouri Mavericks won all three of their games last week, including two in overtime. The six points they picked up left them two points behind the Alaska Aces for the final playoff spot in the ECHL’s Mountain Division going into this week. The Mavericks were one point ahead of the Utah Grizzlies.
At the start of this week, the Mavericks had seven games left in the regular season, and Alaska and Utah both had six remaining.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks are 31-26-8 and in fifth place in the Mountain Division with 70 points.
Last week (3-0): Rookie Alex Brooks scored the game winning goal in overtime in the Mavericks’ 3-2 victory over the Allen Americans on Wednesday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Dane Fox and Matt Finn also scored for Missouri. Mavericks goalie Stephon Williams stopped 33 shots.
The Mavericks scored three goals in the third period and beat the Thunder 4-2 on Friday in Wichita. Josh Robinson made 41 saves for Missouri.
Brooks scored another overtime goal in the Mavericks’ 3-2 home win over the Thunder on Saturday.
This week: It’s going to be a busy week for the Mavericks. Missouri plays the Americans at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in Allen, Texas, and has two games this weekend against the Thunder. Saturday’s game is 7:05 p.m. in Wichita and Sunday’s game is 4:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Leaders: Goals: Fox, 29; Assists: Fox, 37; Points: Fox, 66; Wins: Josh Robinson, 13; Goals-against average: Stephon Williams, 2.69.
Notable: The Mavericks lead the ECHL with 19 games that have been decided in overtime or a shootout. They are 8-3 in overtime and 3-5 in shootouts. Finn and Brooks have both scored two overtime goals. … Missouri is tied for first in the league with 35 one-goal games, and is 17-10-8 in those games.
Comments