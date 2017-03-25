Mavericks make it three in a row with win over Wichita

The Missouri Mavericks extended their winning streak to three games Saturday with a 3-2 overtime victory against the Wichita Thunder in front of a capacity crowd at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Mavericks rookie Alex Brooks scored the game-winner when he beat Thunder goalie Drew Owsley at 3:24 of the extra period.
The Thunder took a 2-0 lead on first-period goals by Macoy Erkamps and Louick Marcotte. The Mavericks cut the deficit in half on a goal by Eric Scheid at 14:08 of the opening period.
Missouri tied it on Matt Finn’s power-play goal in the second period.
Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson made 39 saves and picked up his second straight victory.
Missouri’s next game is 7:05 p.m. Wednesday against the Americans in Allen, Texas.
Comments