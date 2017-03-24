Big third period propels Missouri Mavericks to win over Wichita Thunder

The Missouri Mavericks scored three times in the third period and beat the Wichita Thunder 4-2 on Friday night in Wichita.
Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson stopped 41 shots and picked up the victory.
The Thunder took a 1-0 lead on Maxime St-Cyr’s goal in the first period, but Mavericks captain Andrew Courtney tied the score later in the period.
Conner Bleackley put the Mavericks in the lead with a goal at 7:01 of the third period. Missouri’s Rocco Carzo added a power-play goal a little more than 2 minutes later.
Wichita’s Jamie Doornbosch cut the Mavericks’ lead to a goal, but Matt Finn added an insurance goal for Missouri on the power play.
The Mavericks will play the Thunder again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
