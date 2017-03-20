Mavericks report: Missouri coming off tough week

The Missouri Mavericks picked up just one point in three games last week, losing in overtime at home to Wichita and dropping two road games to Quad City. The Mavericks have three games again this week as they try to make up ground in the Mountain Division standings.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks are 28-26-8 and in sixth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 64 points. They are one point behind the Utah Grizzlies for fifth place and six points behind the Alaska Aces for fourth.
Last week (0-2-1): The Mavericks earned a point by taking Tuesday’s game against the Wichita Thunder to overtime, but Missouri ended up losing 2-1 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Conner Bleackley scored the only goal for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks traveled to Moline, Ill., for two games against the Quad City Mallards and ended up losing both of them. Bleackley and Eric Scheid scored in Missouri’s 3-2 loss Friday, and none of the Mavericks could find the net in a 5-0 loss to the Mallards on Saturday.
This week: The Mavericks return to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday to face the Allen Americans, a team they haven’t had much luck against. Missouri is 2-7-1 against Allen this season, including 1-4 at home.
The Mavericks will head to Wichita for 7:05 p.m. games Friday and Saturday against the Thunder. Missouri is 5-4-1 in games against the Thunder, but only 1-3 in Wichita.
Leaders: Goals: Dane Fox, 28; Assists: Fox, 35; Points: Fox, 63; Wins: Josh Robinson and Eamon McAdam (not on active roster), 11; Goals-against average: Stephon Williams, 2.82.
Notable: Bleackley, who was reassigned to the Mavericks by the St. Louis Blues from the AHL’s Chicago Wolves two weeks ago, has two goals and three assists in four games. … Defenseman Mat Finn returned over the weekend after being out since Feb. 25 because of a lower-body injury.
