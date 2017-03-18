Hockey

March 18, 2017 10:17 PM

Missouri Mavericks lose second straight to Quad City Mallards

It was a lost weekend for the Missouri Mavericks.

The Mavericks dropped their second consecutive decision to the Quad City Mallards on Saturday, falling 5-0 in Moline, Ill.

Sam Warning and Chase Lang scored for the Mallards in the first period.

Quad City doubled its lead on second-period goals by Justin Kovacs and Guillaume Gelinas.

Andrew Panzarella closed out the scoring with a third-period goal.

Adam Vay picked up the shutout for Quad City, stopping 33 shots. Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson made 32 saves.

The Mavericks return home Wednesday for a 7:05 p.m. game against the Allen Americans.

Hockey

