Missouri Mavericks fall short against Quad City Mallards

The Missouri Mavericks’ weekend in Moline, Ill., got off to a rocky start Friday with a 3-2 loss to the Quad City Mallards.
The Mallards jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Michael Parks and Brady Brassart. The Mavericks’ Conner Bleackley’s goal with 10 seconds remaining in the period cut Quad City’s lead in half.
The Mallards regained their two-goal lead when Nolan Laporte scored with 4:52 left in the second period.
Missouri’s Eric Scheid narrowed the deficit to one goal late in the third period, but the Mavericks couldn’t come up with the equalizer.
Mavericks goalie Stephon Williams made 30 saves.
The Mavericks play the Mallards again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
