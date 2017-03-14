Hockey

March 14, 2017 10:15 PM

Mavericks drop 2-1 decision to Thunder in overtime

Star news services

The Missouri Mavericks ended a six-game home stand with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Mavericks are now 28-24-8 on the season.

The Thunder got on the board first on a shorthanded goal by Ian Lowe 3:32 into the first period.

Conner Bleackley, who had three assists Sunday in his Mavericks debut, scored his first goal of the season at 14:07 of the opening period.

Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson stopped 13 shots in the first period.

The game remained knotted until Vincent Dunn scored the game-winning goal for Wichita at 1:41 of overtime.

Robinson made 34 saves in the game but ended up with his fourth overtime loss of the season.

The Mavericks’ next game will be at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Quad City Mallards in Moline, Ill.

