Mavericks drop 2-1 decision to Thunder in overtime

The Missouri Mavericks ended a six-game home stand with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The Mavericks are now 28-24-8 on the season.
The Thunder got on the board first on a shorthanded goal by Ian Lowe 3:32 into the first period.
Conner Bleackley, who had three assists Sunday in his Mavericks debut, scored his first goal of the season at 14:07 of the opening period.
Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson stopped 13 shots in the first period.
The game remained knotted until Vincent Dunn scored the game-winning goal for Wichita at 1:41 of overtime.
Robinson made 34 saves in the game but ended up with his fourth overtime loss of the season.
The Mavericks’ next game will be at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Quad City Mallards in Moline, Ill.
