Mavericks report: After long homestand, Missouri hits the road this weekend

The Missouri Mavericks will take to the road this weekend after finishing off a six-game homestand on Tuesday.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks are 28-24-7 and in sixth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 63 points.
Last week (1-1): Missouri lost 3-2 to the Allen Americans on Friday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. It was the Mavericks’ third straight loss to the Americans. Eric Scheid scored his first goal for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks gave up two first-period goals before scoring seven straight in a 7-2 home win over the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday. Dane Fox and Dan Correale both scored twice for Missouri, and Conner Bleackley added three assists in his debut with the Mavericks.
This week: The Mavericks play host to the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri is 4-1 against Wichita at home this season.
The Mavericks will face the Quad City Mallards at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Moline, Ill. Missouri is 0-2-1 on the road against Quad City. The Mavericks are 4-0-2 in their last six road games.
Leaders: Goals: Fox, 28; Assists: Fox, 34; Points: Fox, 62; Wins: Eamon McAdam (not on active roster), 11, Josh Robinson, 11; Goals-against average: Stephon Williams, 2.77.
Notable: Correale’s two goals against Tulsa on Sunday gave him three multipoint games in his last seven games. He is tied for 16th in scoring among ECHL rookies with 34 points. … Four players picked up their first points with the Mavericks in Sunday’s game: Bleackley, Justin Breton, Benjamin Dieude-Fauvel and Stephen Silas, who scored his first professional goal. … Seven of the Mavericks’ remaining 13 games are against Central Division opponents — five against Wichita and two against Quad City. Missouri is 18-14-3 vs. the Central this season.
