Mavericks pour in goals in 7-2 victory over Oilers

The Missouri Mavericks treated the fans at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena to a goal-scoring clinic Sunday in a 7-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers.
The win was the Mavericks’ fifth in a row over the Oilers and improved their record to 28-24-7.
Tulsa scored the first two goals of the game, but the Mavericks tied it up before the first period ended on goals by Dan Correale on the power play and Dane Fox.
Correale scored his second goal of the game 1:37 into the second period. Justin Selman also scored for the Mavericks in the period.
Missouri put the game away with three goals in the final period. Fox scored his second of the game, Stephen Silas got his first professional goal, and Shawn Pauly finished off the scoring.
Goalie Josh Robinson stopped 33 shots for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks play host to Wichita at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
