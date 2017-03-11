Mavericks lose to Allen Americans again

The Allen Americans come to town and win. That’s what they do.
At least that’s what they did again on Friday night.
Allen beat the Missouri Mavericks 3-2 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Last weekend, the Mavericks fell twice in two nights at home to the Americans.
On Friday, Allen got on the scoreboard first with a goal 6 minutes, 21 seconds into the game.
The Mavericks answered with a goal by Eric Scheid just over six minutes of game-time later, evening it up a 1-1.
But Allen’s two second-period goals, including one by Spencer Asuchak, proved to be the difference.
The Mavericks’ cut the 3-1 deficit to 3-2 with a goal by Dane Fox early in the third period, but Missouri was unable to get another shot by Americans goalie Riley Gill.
Gill made 46 saves on 48 Mavericks’ shots for the game, while Missouri’s Stephon Williams made 32 saves on 35 shots on goal.
Asuchak’s goal for the Americans was No. 25 on the season. Fox scored his 26th of the season.
