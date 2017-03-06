Mavericks report: Missouri continues homestand

The Mavericks’ schedule is a bit lighter this week after playing three games in three days at home over the weekend. Missouri will play host to the Allen Americans on Friday and the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks are 27-23-7 and tied for fifth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 61 points.
Last week (1-2): Kevin Tansey’s power-play goal in the second period was the only offense the Mavericks could muster in a 3-1 loss to the Americans on Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Missouri grabbed an early lead Saturday night on first-period goals by Darren Nowick and Tansey, but that was all the scoring for the Mavericks in a 4-2 home loss to Allen.
The Mavericks snapped their two-game skid with a 6-3 home win over the Oilers on Sunday. Six different players scored for Missouri, including Dan Correale, who had a goal and two assists.
This week: After dropping two games to Allen over the weekend, the Mavericks will try and get back at the Americans when the teams meet at 7:35 p.m. Friday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The game will be televised on KSMO (Channel 62). Missouri is 1-3 at home against Allen this season.
The Mavericks will play host to the Oilers at 4:05 p.m. Sunday. Missouri is 2-1-1 at home against Tulsa this season. The Mavericks have won four in a row against the Oilers. It will be the fourth consecutive Sunday that the Mavericks and Oilers have faced off.
Leaders: Goals: Dane Fox, 25; Assists: Fox, 34; Points: Fox, 59; Wins: Eamon McAdam (not on active roster), 11, Josh Robinson, 10; Goals-against average: Stephon Williams, 2.70.
Notable: Tansey has scored goals in his last four games. He is tied for fourth among ECHL defensemen with 12 goals. … Correale has a three-game points streak to start this month and is tied for 14th among ECHL rookies with 32 points. … The Mavericks had 92 penalty minutes in three games last week, but their 785 penalty minutes are the fifth-fewest in the Western Conference. … The Mavericks enter play this week three points behind the Alaska Aces for the Mountain Division’s final playoff spot.
