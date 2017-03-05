Balanced attack leads to Mavericks’ 6-3 win over Oilers

The Missouri Mavericks shared the wealth on offense Sunday, with six different players scoring goals in a 6-3 victory over the Tulsa Oilers at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Radoslav Illo gave the Mavericks a one-goal lead at 8:19 of the first period. After the Oilers tied it up, Kevin Tansey scored a power-play goal 12:36 into the period. Tulsa’s Danick Paquette evened the score a little more than 5 minutes later.
The Mavericks regained the lead in the second period on goals by Dan Correale and Dane Fox.
Fox’s goal was on the power play and was his team-leading 25th of the season.
Reed Seckel added another goal for Missouri in the third period before the Oilers scored their final goal of the game.
The Mavericks’ Shawn Pauly finished the scoring with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds.
Goalie Stephon Williams made 20 saves for the Mavericks.
Missouri’s next game will be against the Allen Americans at 7:35 p.m. Friday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
