Mavericks get beat by Allen Americans for second straight night

The Missouri Mavericks struck early against the Allen Americans on Saturday night, but Allen answered with more.
The Mavericks scored two first-period goals but could not hold back the Americans in what turned out to be a 4-2 loss for Missouri on Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
It was the second straight night the Mavericks on their home ice dropped one to the Americans.
Darren Nowick got the Mavericks on the scoreboard quick with a goal 2 minutes, 36 seconds into the action. It was Nowick’s 21st goal of the season.
Kevin Tansey padded Missouri’s lead with a score at the 9:23 mark, and Missouri was up 2-0.
It was Tansey’s second goal in as many nights. But it was all the scoring the Mavericks would produce on this night.
Meanwhile, Allen was just gearing up. The Americans rattled off four unanswered goals, two each in the second and third periods.
One of those goals was Spencer Asuchak’s 24th of the season.
Allen tallied its four goals on 23 shots, while Missouri got 33 shots on goal.
The Mavericks take to the home ice again on Sunday with a 4:05 p.m. showdown with the Tulsa Oilers. Missouri won at Tulsa 4-1 last Sunday.
Comments