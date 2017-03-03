Hockey

March 3, 2017 11:42 PM

Mavericks done in by Allen Americans

Star news services

Two second-period goals were enough to do in the Missouri Mavericks on the ice on Friday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Allen Americans scored two goals in the second period and turned that into a 3-1 victory over the Mavericks at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Kevin Tansey answered with a goal at the 13:40 mark of the second period, but the Mavericks would not score again.

Allen tacked on a goal in the waning seconds for the final margin.

The two teams will go at it again on Saturday night at 7:05.

Related content

Hockey

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Missouri Mavericks honor Willie O’Ree as part of Salute Weekend

View more video

Sports Videos