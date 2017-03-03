Mavericks done in by Allen Americans

Two second-period goals were enough to do in the Missouri Mavericks on the ice on Friday night.
After a scoreless first period, the Allen Americans scored two goals in the second period and turned that into a 3-1 victory over the Mavericks at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Kevin Tansey answered with a goal at the 13:40 mark of the second period, but the Mavericks would not score again.
Allen tacked on a goal in the waning seconds for the final margin.
The two teams will go at it again on Saturday night at 7:05.
