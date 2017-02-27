Mavericks report: Red, white and blue weekend for Missouri

The Missouri Mavericks and Warriors’ Ascent are joining forces for “Military Appreciation Weekend” this weekend at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The Mavericks will play host to the Allen Americans on Friday and Saturday and the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday. As one of the activities planned for the weekend, Missouri will wear red, white and blue-themed military appreciation jerseys on Friday and Saturday nights. There will be a postgame auction for fans to bid on the jerseys after Saturday’s game.
Rinkside seats to the weekend games can be purchased at a discount, with $5 going to Warriors’ Ascent, a nonprofit that supports veterans and first responders dealing with posttraumatic stress disorder. Call 816-252-7825 to order tickets.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks are 26-21-7 and in fifth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 59 points, just three points out of a playoff spot.
Last week (2-1): Kevin Tansey scored two goals in the Mavericks’ 4-2 home win over the Idaho Steelheads on Friday.
Missouri jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena but ended up losing 5-4 to the Steelheads. Dane Fox had a goal and two assists for the Mavericks.
Stephon Williams stopped 42 shots in a 4-1 road win over the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday for his first victory with the Mavericks. Matt Robertson scored two goals for Missouri.
This week: The Americans are coming to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for games at 7:35 p.m. Friday and 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Friday’s game will be televised on KSMO (Channel 62). The Mavericks are 1-1 at home against Allen this season.
The Oilers will be in town for a 4:05 p.m. game on Sunday. Missouri is 1-1-1 at home against Tulsa this season. The Mavericks have a three-game winning streak against the Oilers.
Leaders: goals: Fox, 24; assists: Fox, 33; points: Fox, 57. Wins: Wins: Eamon McAdam (not on active roster), 11, Josh Robinson, 10; goals-against average: Williams, 2.35.
Notable: Tansey was nominated for ECHL player of the week after piling up three goals and two assists in three games last week. … Robertson’s two-goal game Sunday was his first as a pro. He has four goals in his last five games. … The Mavericks’ eight wins in February were their most in a month this season. They were 8-2, including a six-game winning streak. … Missouri will play 13 games in March, its second-busiest month of the season. The Mavericks played 14 games in December.
