Mavericks remain hot on road with 4-1 win over Oilers

The Missouri Mavericks returned to the road on Sunday and picked up a 4-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.
It was the third straight win on the road for the Mavericks (26-21-7). It was also Missouri’s third consecutive victory over Tulsa.
The Mavericks took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Matt Robertson, who knocked in a rebound of Kevin Tansey’s shot.
Missouri added a goal in the second period by Dane Fox during a 5-on-3 power play. It was Fox’s 24th goal of the season.
The Oilers cut the Mavericks’ lead in half on a goal by Kale Kessey a little more than 4 minutes into the third period. The Mavericks regained their two-goal lead when Robertson scored again at 16:57 of the period. It was Robertson’s first two-goal game as a pro.
Tansey was credited with an empty-net goal at 18:20 when the Oilers misfired on a pass to the point and the puck went down the ice into their goal.
Goalie Stephon Williams stopped 42 of the 43 shots he faced for his first win of the season with the Mavericks.
