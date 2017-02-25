Mavericks can’t hold on to early lead against Steelheads

The Missouri Mavericks couldn’t quite pull off a weekend home sweep of the Idaho Steelheads.
The Mavericks lost to the Steelheads 5-4 on Saturday night at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Saturday night.
In the early going on Saturday, the sweep is exactly what looked to be in order for Missouri, which had bested Idaho 4-2 on Friday night.
The Mavericks jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Saturday: Dane Fox got his 23rd goal of the season, 58 seconds in, and Dan Correale and Reed Seckel followed up with a goal each before the first period was over.
After the Steelheads got on the board with a goal of their own in the first, the Mavs’ Darren Nowick put the margin back at three goals at 4-1 with a goal at the 14:33 mark of the first period .
But after the flurry in the first period, the Mavericks would not score again.
Meanwhile, the Steelheads got their game going and rattled off four unanswered goals, three in the second and one in the fourth, in earning the road win.
Anthony Luciani scored one of those for Idaho, and he has 24 goals on the season.
The Mavericks’ Fox had two assists to go along with his goal.
Missouri will play at the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday afternoon.
