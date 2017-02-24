Mavericks bounce back with victory over Idaho Steelheads

Kevin Tansey scored two goals, lifting the Missouri Mavericks to a 4-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Tansey scored the first goal of the game, and his goal at the 12:27 mark of the second period broke a 2-2 tie and turned out to be the game-winner.
With the win, the Mavericks bounced back from a loss on Sunday to the Toledo Walleye that broke a six-game win streak.
Tansey’s goal in the opening period was followed by a score from Dane Fox that put Missouri up 2-0 early. Fox’s goal was his 22nd on the season.
The Steelheads answered with two goals of their own at the end of the first period before Tansey goal in the second and an empty-net goal tacked on for Missouri by Shawn Pauly in the game’s waning seconds.
Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson made 28 saves on 30 shots on goal.
The two teams will play again tonight at 7:05 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
