Mavericks report: Busy weekend ahead for Missouri

The Missouri Mavericks will play three games in three days this weekend, starting with a game against Idaho on Friday. It will be the Steelheads’ first visit to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks are 24-20-7 and tied for fifth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 55 points.
Last week (1-1): The Mavericks extended their winning streak to six games with a 2-1 home victory over the Quad City Mallards on Saturday night. Dane Fox and Andrew Courtney scored in the first period for Missouri. Goalie Josh Robinson, who left the game for 8:04 in the second period because of an injury, stopped all 23 shots he faced.
The Mavericks’ winning streak came to an end with a 4-1 home loss to the Toledo Walleye on Sunday. Darren Nowick scored Missouri’s only goal in the game.
This week: The Mavericks and the Steelheads will meet for the first time this season at 7:35 p.m. Friday and 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Friday’s game will be televised on KSMO (Channel 62). Missouri entered this week trailing Idaho by eight points for third place in the Mountain Division. The Mavericks are 14-9-2 against division opponents this season.
The Mavericks travel to Tulsa, Okla., to play the Oilers at 4:05 p.m. Sunday. Missouri is 3-2 at Tulsa this season.
Leaders: Goals: Fox, 21; Assists: Fox, 31; Points: Fox, 52; Wins: Eamon McAdam (not on active roster), 11, Robinson, 9; Goals-against average: McAdam, 3.12, Robinson, 3.20.
Notable: Sunday’s loss was the Mavericks’ first in seven games this month. … Nowick entered the week fifth in scoring among ECHL rookies with 41 points. … Robinson has won three of his last five starts and surrendered two goals or fewer in each of the victories.
