Mavericks’ winning streak ends with 4-1 loss to Walleye

The red-hot Missouri Mavericks were cooled off Sunday by the Toledo Walleye.
The Mavericks’ six-game winning streak came to an end with a 4-1 loss to Toledo at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The defeat dropped the Mavericks’ record to 24-20-7.
Toledo got on the scoreboard first on a goal by Mathew Santos 6:56 into the game. The Walleye doubled its lead on Mark Borkowski’s goal in the second period.
The Mavericks finally got on the board on Darren Nowick’s goal at 6:46 of the second period. It was Nowick’s 19th goal of the season.
Missouri appeared to tie the game a few minutes later when the puck was pushed across the goal line, but the whistle had already blown.
The Walleye added two more goals in the final period. Dane Walters scored into an empty net with fewer than 2 minutes left, and Tyson Spink added another goal 14 seconds later.
Goalie Stephon Williams made his first start this season for Missouri and stopped 30 shots.
The Mavericks play the Idaho Steelheads at 7:35 p.m. Friday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
