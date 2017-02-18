Mavericks make it six in a row with win over Mallards

The Missouri Mavericks got off to a fast start Saturday night and held on for a 2-1 win over the Quad City Mallards in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,800 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The victory was the sixth straight for the Mavericks, who improved to 24-19-7. The game featured a salute to the 1942 Kansas City Monarchs’ Negro Leagues World Series championship. Willie O’Ree, who became the NHL’s first black player when he played for the Boston Bruins in 1958, attended the game and received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Dane Fox extended his goal-scoring streak to three games with an unassisted goal 4:57 into the game. Andrew Courtney made it 2-0 Mavericks when he scored 12:10 into the first period.
Josh Robinson, who started in goal for the Mavericks, appeared to catch a stick under his mask in the second period and had to leave the game. He was replaced by Stephon Williams, who was reassigned to Missouri from Bridgeport of the AHL on Thursday. Michael Parks scored the Mallards’ only goal at 13:15 of the period.
Williams returned to the game at the start of the third period and ended up stopping all 23 shots he faced.
The Mavericks face the Toledo Walleye at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
