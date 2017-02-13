Mavericks report: Missouri riding a hot streak on ice

The Missouri Mavericks extended their winning streak to five games last week and moved within four points of the final playoff spot in the ECHL’s Mountain Division. They open a four-game home stand with games Saturday and Sunday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks are 23-19-7 and in sixth place in the Mountain Division with 53 points.
Last week (3-0): Defenseman Matt Finn scored the tying goal with 1:50 left in the third period, then added the game-winner with less than a second remaining in overtime in a 2-1 home win over the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday.
Mavericks goalie Eamon McAdam made a season-high 53 saves for his first professional shutout in a 3-0 win over the Oilers on Friday in Tulsa, Okla. Dane Fox scored two goals for Missouri in the win.
Fox scored the winning goal in overtime in the Mavericks’ 4-3 road win over the Oilers on Saturday. Radoslav Illo scored twice in the third period for Missouri.
This week: The Mavericks play host to the Quad City Mallards for the final time this season at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Missouri dropped two one-goal decisions to Quad City in their most recent games at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are 2-4-1 against the Mallards this season, with six games decided by one goal.
The Toledo Walleye will visit Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for the first time at 4:05 p.m. Sunday. Toledo begins play this week with 33 wins, the most in the ECHL.
Leaders: Goals: Fox, 21; Assists: Fox, 30; Points: Fox, 51; Wins: McAdam (not on active roster), 11, Josh Robinson, 8; Goals-against average: McAdam, 3.12, Robinson, 3.33.
Notable: McAdam was nominated for ECHL goalie of the week after going 3-0-0 last week with a 1.27 goals-against average and .970 save percentage. He was reassigned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League following Saturday’s win. … Finn leads the Mavericks with 5 game-winning goals this season. Fox is second with 3 game-winners. … The Mavericks are tied for third in the league with 69 third-period goals. … Missouri’s five-game winning streak is its longest this season and the fourth-longest active streak in the ECHL.
Comments