Mavericks beat Oilers in overtime

The Missouri Mavericks pushed their win streak to five games on Saturday night in Tulsa.
This one came in dramatic fashion.
Dane Fox scored with just over a minute left in overtime and the Mavericks pulled out a 4-3 victory over the Tulsa Oilers.
Fox had scored twice on Friday night at Tulsa, and his winner on Saturday moved his goal total on the season to 21.
It looked as if Missouri had this one in hand in regulation: Two goals by Radoslav Illo that were about five minutes apart turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 late in the third period.
But the Oilers were able to dip into the well one more time when Danick Paquette found the back of the net for Tulsa at the 18:48 mark in the third period.
Mavericks goalie Eamon McAdam, who made 53 saves in Friday’s shutout victory, made 44 saves on 47 shots on Saturday night.
Comments