Eamon McAdam helps Mavericks blank Tulsa Oilers

Eamon McAdam was sensational in goal and Dane Fox provided the bulk of the offense on Friday night in Tulsa.
The result was the Mavericks’ fourth straight victory as Missouri blanked the Tulsa Oilers 3-0.
McAdam had to work hard in picking up his first professional shutout win: He had 53 saves.
Colin Stevens, McAdam’s counterpart in goal for the Oilers, was doing his part as well, and the game was scoreless after two periods.
But the Mavericks’ Fox scored what turned out to be the winning goal at the 5:45 mark of the third period.
The Oilers pulled Stevens from the net late in the game, and Fox put one in the empty net at the 18:28 mark. The two goals on the night were Nos. 19 and 20 on the season for Fox.
Reed Seckel tacked on another empty-goal in the closing moments for Missouri.
The Mavericks and Oilers will face off on the ice again on Saturday night in Tulsa.
