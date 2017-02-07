Mavericks end long home stand on winning note

Matt Finn provided all the offense the Missouri Mavericks needed Tuesday night.
Finn scored twice, including a goal at 4:59 of overtime, in the Mavericks’ 2-1 win over the Wichita Thunder at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
With the victory, the Mavericks finished 7-2 on their nine-game home stand. Missouri is 21-19-7 this season.
Louick Marcotte gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead with a goal 33 seconds into the second period.
The Mavericks thought they had tied the game in the third period when Radoslav Illo scored on a wraparound. But the goal was disallowed because Missouri’s Jacob Doty collided with Wichita goalie Scott Greenham.
Missouri finally scored the equalizer on Finn’s goal with 1:50 left in regulation. Dane Fox and Carter Verhaeghe assisted on the goal.
Verhaeghe’s assist extended his points streak to 15 games, the longest in the ECHL this season.
The Mavericks were outshot 4-1 in overtime, but they made that one shot count. Finn took a pass from Verhaeghe and scored the game-winner at the end of the extra period.
Goalie Eamon McAdam made 33 saves for Missouri. Greenham stopped 28 shots.
The Mavericks’ next game will be at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Oilers in Tulsa, Okla.
