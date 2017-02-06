Mavericks report: Long home stand coming to an end

The Missouri Mavericks moved over .500 for the first time this season by winning two of three games last week. The Mavericks will finish their nine-game home stand Tuesday against Wichita at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena before traveling to Tulsa, Okla., for two weekend games.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks are 20-19-7 and in sixth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 47 points.
Last week (2-1): Missouri’s three-game winning streak ended with a 6-5 home loss Tuesday to the Quad City Mallards. The Mavericks scored four goals in the second period, but the Mallards countered with two goals in the third period.
The Mavericks took two from the Wichita Thunder last weekend at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Jesse Graham, who had been out because of an injury since January 15, scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Missouri beat Wichita 4-2 on Friday.
Matt Finn and Darren Nowick both scored two goals and Dane Fox added three assists in a 7-6 overtime win against the Thunder on Saturday. Goalie Eamon McAdam made 47 saves in the win.
This week: The Mavericks play host to Wichita at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are averaging 4.5 goals per game against the Thunder going back to December 23.
Missouri will visit the Tulsa Oilers for 7:05 p.m. games on Friday and Saturday. The last time the Mavericks and Oilers met, Tulsa won 5-2 on Dec. 27 at BOK Center. Missouri is 1-2 on the road against Tulsa this season.
Leaders: Goals: Fox and Nowick, 18; Assists: Fox, 29; Points: Fox, 47; Wins: Josh Robinson and McAdam, 8; Goals-against average: Ville Husso (not on active roster), 3.23, Robinson, 3.33.
Notable: Carter Verhaeghe was chosen the ECHL’s player of the month for January. Verhaeghe, 21, had 11 goals and 16 assists last month. He was also was the league’s player of the week last week. Verhaeghe has points in 14 consecutive games. … McAdam is on a four-game winning streak and is 8-0-1 in his last 11 appearances for the Mavericks. … The Mavericks sold out both home games last weekend, raising their average attendance to 5,027, which is fifth best in the ECHL.
