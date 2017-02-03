Mavericks have right answers for Thunder

The Missouri Mavericks twice chased down the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Then the Mavericks finished off the Thunder with two goals late in the game and claimed a 4-2 victory.
The two teams went scoreless in the first period. But the Thunder opened the scoring with a goal from Vincent Dunn midway through the second set.
The Mavericks got their first equalizer on a goal by Andrew Courtney with 10 seconds left in the second period.
The Thunder was the first to strike in the third period as Zach O’Brien came through with a goal at the 5:50 mark that put Wichita up 2-1.
But once again the Mavericks had a quick answer: Carter Verhaeghe scored 1 minute, 40 seconds later, evening the game up at 2-2.
It looked as if the game was headed for overtime for the two rivals, but the Mavericks’ Jesse Graham scored with 2 minutes 40 seconds left in the game for what turned out to be the game-winner.
The Mavericks were not quite done as Dan Correale put a cap on the scoring with his goal with just over a minute left in the game.
Eamon McAdam was in goal for the Mavericks. He finished with 37 saves on 39 shots.
The two teams will square off again on Saturday night at 7:05 at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
