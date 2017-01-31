Mavericks drop 6-5 decision at home against Mallards

For hockey fans who love a high-scoring game, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena was the place to be Tuesday night.
Despite scoring four goals in the second period, the Missouri Mavericks ended up with a 6-5 loss to the Quad City Mallards.
The Mallards soared to a 3-1 lead in the first period. Dane Fox scored the Mavericks’ only goal in the period.
Missouri rallied and took a 5-4 lead into the final period. Carter Verhaeghe, who was chosen the ECHL player of the week for Jan. 23-29, scored two goals for the Mavericks in the second period. Darren Nowick and Tyler Elbrecht chipped in one goal apiece for Missouri.
Quad City’s Sam Warning tied the game with a power-play goal 3:27 into the third period. Pavel Jenys scored the game-winning goal for the Mallards on a breakaway at 10:13.
Missouri goalie Josh Robinson made 26 saves in the loss.
The Mavericks’ next game will be 7:35 p.m. Friday against the Wichita Thunder at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
