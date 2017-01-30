Mavericks report: Missouri enjoying home cooking

The Missouri Mavericks continue their nine-game home stand with three games this week at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks play Quad City on Tuesday and welcome Wichita to town for games on Friday and Saturday.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks are 18-18-7 and in sixth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 43 points.
Last week (3-0): The Mavericks are back at .500 after sweeping three home games against the Cincinnati Cyclones last week.
Matt Finn scored the winning goal with 4:59 left in a 5-4 win over the Cyclones on Wednesday. The Mavericks scored three power-play goals in the game.
Goalie Eamon McAdam came within 8:57 of Missouri’s first home shutout of the season in a 4-2 win over Cincinnati on Friday.
The Mavericks finished off their sweep of the Cyclones with a 5-2 victory Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals for Missouri.
This week: The Mavericks play host to the Quad City Mallards at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and the Wichita Thunder at 7:35 p.m. Friday and 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Friday’s game will be televised on KSMO (Channel 62).
Missouri played three consecutive games against Quad City Jan. 20-22 and went 1-1-1. Five of the six games between the Mavericks and Mallards this season have been decided by one goal.
The Mavericks have gone 5-1-2 since losing 7-5 to the Thunder on January 14 in Wichita. The Thunder has gone 2-4-0 since that game.
Leaders: Goals: Dane Fox and Rocco Carzo, 16; Assists: Fox, 26; Points: Fox, 42; Wins: Josh Robinson, 8; Goals-against average: Robinson, 3.20.
Notable: Verhaeghe was nominated for ECHL player of the week after picking up three goals and five assists in three games. He has points in 11 consecutive games. … Fox enters the week leading the ECHL with 213 shots on goal. He is the first Mavericks player to top 200 shots in a season. … The Mavericks are on a three-game winning streak that matches their longest of the season (Nov. 15-19).
