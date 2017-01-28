Mavericks pick up second straight victory over Cyclones

The Missouri Mavericks completed a two-game home sweep of the Cincinnati Cyclones with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
For the second straight night, the Mavericks scored first. And for the second straight night, it was Rocco Carzo spotting the Mavericks a 1-0 lead in the opening period.
It was Carzo’s 16th goal of the season.
Craig Dalrymple evened things up later in the first period with a goal for the Cyclones.
But the Mavericks struck back just 10 seconds later. Matt Robertson found the back of the net, giving Missouri a lead it would not surrender.
Carter Verhaeghe bumped the Mavericks’ lead to 4-1 with a goal later in the first period and another one at the end of the second period. They were Verhaeghe’s eighth and ninth goals of the season.
Kyle Schempp tacked on a goal for the Mavericks, making it 5-1. Saverio Posa scored a late goal for the Cyclones, but at that point the game was in hand for Missouri.
The Mavericks return to the ice on Tuesday night for a home game against the Quad City Mallards.
