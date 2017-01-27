Mavericks hold back the Cyclones

The Missouri Mavericks scored two goals in the first period and rode that solid start to a home victory on Friday night.
First-period goals from Rocco Carzo and Dane Fox gave the Mavericks the early lead in what turned out to be a 4-2 win for the Mavericks over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Matt Finn and Matt Robertson came through with goals in the third period as Missouri built its lead to 4-0. The Mavericks would need those third-period scores, as the Cyclones scored two goals of their own late in the game.
Carzo’s goal was his 15th of the season, and Fox’s score gave him 16.
Eamon McAdam was in goal for the Mavericks. He made 27 saves on 29 shots on goal.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
