Mavericks’ power play clicks in 5-4 win over Cyclones

The Missouri Mavericks scored three power-play goals, including the game-winner in the third period, in a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Matt Finn’s goal at 15:01 of the final period provided the winning margin for the Mavericks (16-18-7).
Missouri took a 2-0 lead on goals by Kyle Schempp and Kevin Tansey. Cincinnati tied the game on goals by Jordan Sims and Nick Huard.
The Mavericks regained the lead on Darren Nowick’s power-play goal 15:56 into the second period, but Peter Leblanc’s goal on the power play tied it up again for the Cyclones.
Missouri’s Carter Verhaeghe, who has points in nine straight games, made it 4-3 on a power-play goal just 25 seconds into the third period. But another power-play goal — by the Cyclones’ Shane Walsh —tied the game at 9:08 of the final period.
Verhaeghe and Dane Fox both had three assists for the Mavericks, and Andrew Courtney added two assists.
Mavericks goalie Eamon McAdam made 28 saves and picked up his fifth victory of the season.
The Mavericks continue their nine-game home stand with a 7:35 p.m. game Friday night against the Cyclones.
