Mavericks report: Missouri preparing for arrival of Cyclones this week

The Missouri Mavericks, in the midst of a nine-game home stand, will welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for three games this week.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks are 15-18-7 and in sixth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 37 points.
Last week (2-1-1): The Mavericks got the week off to a good start with a 5-4 overtime win Monday against the Americans in Allen, Texas. Darren Nowick’s goal gave Missouri its first win of the season in Allen. Dane Fox had two goals and two assists for the Mavericks.
Missouri lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Quad City Mallards on Friday in Moline, Ill. It was the third straight game that went past regulation for the Mavericks, who had rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period.
The Mavericks returned home on Saturday and beat the Mallards 5-2. Missouri scored four times in the third period.
Andrew Courtney scored two goals in the final period, but the Mavericks lost 4-3 on Sunday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
This week: The Mavericks play host to the Cyclones at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, 7:35 p.m. Friday and 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Friday’s game will be televised on KSMO (Channel 62).
The Mavericks lost 4-3 in a shootout on Dec. 3 in Cincinnati. Missouri is 2-0 all-time against the Cyclones at home.
Leaders: Goals: Fox, 15; Assists: Fox, 23; Points: Fox, 38; Wins: Josh Robinson, 7; Goals-against average: Robinson, 3.26.
Notable: Fox was nominated for ECHL player of the week after picking up four goals and five assists in four games. … Carter Verhaeghe’s eight-game points streak is the longest for a Mavericks player this season. … The Mavericks lead the ECHL with 13 games decided after regulation. They are 3-2 in overtime decisions and 3-5 in shootouts.
