January 22, 2017 7:49 PM

Mavericks’ rally falls short in 4-3 loss to Mallards

The Mavericks rallied in the final period but came up short in a 4-3 loss to the Quad City Mallards on Sunday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Missouri (15-18-7) trailed 3-0 going into the final period. Darren Nowick scored the Mavericks’ first goal just 34 seconds into the third period. After Chris Francis scored his second goal of the game for the Mallards, Andrew Courtney scored twice for Missouri. But the Mavericks couldn’t come up with the tying goal.

Pavel Jenys and Mike Monfredo also scored for the Mallards.

Goalie Josh Robinson stopped 22 shots for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks’ next game is 7:05 Wednesday against the Cincinnati Cyclones at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

