Mavericks shoot their way past Mallards

The Missouri Mavericks returned for a home game Saturday night and avenged a loss to the Quad City Mallards from Friday night.
The Mavericks beat the Mallards on Saturday 5-2 at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.
Missouri had lost to the Mallards in overtime on Friday night in Moline, Ill.
After another early strike by Mallards in the opening period on Saturday night, the Mavericks answered back with a goal by Darren Nowick midway through the first period.
With the score tied 1-1 in the third period, the Mavericks went up 2-1 on a goal by Carter Verhaeghe four minutes into the period.
But the Mallards equalized four minutes later on a score from Michael Parks to make it 2-2.
But Dane Fox put the Mavericks up for good with a score at the 11-minute mark in the third. It was Fox’s 15th goal of the season.
Missouri got two empty-net goals in the closing moments that put the game out of reach. One of the empty-netters was from Verhaeghe for his second goal of the game.
Josh Robinson was in goal for the Mavericks, and he picked up his seventh victory of the season. He had 13 saves on the night.
