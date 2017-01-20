Mavericks blow big lead, lose in shootout to Mallards

The Missouri Mavericks let a big lead slip away on the ice on Friday night and lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Quad City Mallards in Moline, Ill.
After the Mallards scored 35 seconds into the game, the Mavericks got to work.
Kevin Tansey scored a first-period goal, Rocco Carzo and Dan Correale scored in the second period and Dane Fox’s goal early in the third period gave the Mavericks a commanding 4-1 lead.
But the Mallards rattled off three unanswered goals in the middle of the third period to even things up at 4-4 and get the game to overtime.
After a scoreless OT, the Mallards were able to claim the victory on two successful shootout attempts as the Mavericks went 1 for 3.
Carzo’s goal was his 14th on the season, and Fox also netted his 14th goal.
The two teams will face off again on Saturday night, this time at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.
