Mavericks report: Missouri hopes to shoot down Mallards this weekend

The Missouri Mavericks will be doing some duck hunting this weekend. The Mavericks play the Quad City Mallards on the road Friday and at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Saturday and Sunday.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks are 14-17-6 and in sixth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 34 points.
Last week (0-1-1): The Mavericks lost 7-5 to the Thunder on Saturday in Wichita. Missouri trailed by three goals twice before tying the game 5-5 in the third period, but Wichita responded with two goals for the victory.
The Mavericks jumped out to an early two-goal lead Sunday, but they ended up with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Americans in Allen, Texas. Chad Costello’s goal at 1:10 of overtime gave the Americans the win.
This week: Missouri got the week off to a good start with a 5-4 overtime win at Allen on Monday. The Mavericks’ Darren Nowick scored the winning goal at 1:22 of overtime, and Dane Fox had two goals and two assists.
The Mavericks travel to Moline, Ill., to play the Mallards at 7:05 Friday night. Missouri then returns home to face Quad City at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday. The Mavericks have not lost at home to the Mallards since March 29, 2015.
Leaders: Goals: Rocco Carzo and Fox, 13; Assists: Fox, 20; Points: Fox, 33; Wins: Josh Robinson, 6; Goals-against average: Robinson, 3.28.
Notable: Going into this week, the Mavericks were fourth in the league with 13 power-play goals on the road. They added two more against the Americans on Monday. … Carter Verhaeghe had two assists Monday and has four goals and six assists in six games with the Mavericks.
Comments