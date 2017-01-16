Mavericks edge Americans 5-4 in overtime

The Missouri Mavericks put in a lot of overtime on their trip to Texas.
For the second straight game, the Mavericks and Allen Americans needed an extra period to settle things. After losing Sunday, Missouri came out on top Monday, winning 5-4 in Allen, Texas.
The Mavericks’ Darren Nowick scored the winning goal at 1:22 of overtime. Dane Fox got the assist on the game-winner and finished the game with four points on two goals and two assists.
Missouri took charge early, with three goals in the opening period. Ryan Obuchowski scored 2:10 into the game, and Fox and Rocco Carzo followed with power-play goals.
Allen scored two goals in the second period and added another in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Fox gave the Mavericks the lead with a goal at 11:41 of the period, but the Americans tied it on a goal by David Makowski with 3:28 to play in regulation.
Mavericks goalie Eamon McAdam made 29 saves for the Mavericks (14-17-6).
The Mavericks’ next game will be against the Quad City Mallards at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Moline, Ill.
