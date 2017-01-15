Hockey

January 15, 2017 8:22 PM

Mavericks fall in overtime to Americans

Star news services

The Missouri Mavericks jumped out to an early lead on Sunday, but the Allen Americans ended up with a 4-3 overtime victory in Allen, Texas.

Chad Costello’s goal at 1:10 of overtime — his second of the game — gave the Americans the win.

Carter Verhaeghe and Darren Nowick got the Mavericks (13-17-6) off to a good start with first-period goals. Missouri’s lead didn’t last long as the Americans (24-13-2) came storming back with three goals in the period.

Missouri’s Jacob Doty tied the game with a goal at 11:03 of the second period.

Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson made 26 saves in the game. Americans goalie Jamie Murray stopped 43 shots.

The Mavericks and Americans face off again at 1:05 p.m. Monday in Allen.

