Mavericks drop 7-5 decision to Thunder in ECHL hockey

The Missouri Mavericks came out on the short end of a high-scoring ECHL game Saturday night, losing 7-5 to the Thunder in Wichita.
Wichita scored three goals in the opening period before the Mavericks got on the scoreboard with a goal by Dan Correale. The Thunder added another goal before Correale scored his second of the period.
The Thunder took a 5-2 lead into the third period, but the Mavericks tied it up with two goals by Carter Verhaeghe and one by Rocco Carzo. Verhaeghe’s first goal came on the power play.
Wichita put the game away with goals by Vincent Arseneau and Ryan Rupert.
Eamon McAdam got the start in goal for the Mavericks, but he was replaced by Josh Robinson after giving up four goals in the first 14:27 of the game.
The Mavericks, 13-17-5, play the Allen Americans at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Allen, Texas.
Comments