Missouri Mavericks jerseys will honor Kansas City Monarchs

Through the years, the Missouri Mavericks have had some fun and unique jerseys.
The themes have included a shout out to former Chiefs lineman Will Shields and ones based on the movies “Star Wars” and “Slap Shot.” But the Mavericks will wear uniforms next month that will pay homage to a team that has a special place in Kansas City sports history.
For their game on Feb. 18 against the Quad City Mallards, the Mavericks will don jerseys that pay homage to the Kansas City Monarchs’ 1942 World Series championship.
“They will look just like those jerseys that the Monarchs went on to win the title in,” Mavericks general manager Brent Thiessen said during a news conference at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Thursday.
Here is a look at the jerseys:
It's finally here. The #MoMavs and the #NLBM have unveiled the specialty throwback jersey to recognize the #KC Monarchs with @nlbmprez pic.twitter.com/lme9blDnvC— Missouri Mavericks (@MissouriMavs) January 12, 2017
On Feb. 17, the Mavericks and the NLBM will have a reception to start the special weekend. Mavericks’ players and staff and members of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum staff will take part in the reception.
“On behalf of the staff and everyone at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, I would like to thank the Mavericks for the opportunity to put on an event like this,” NLBM president Bob Kendrick said in a news release. “We strive every day to preserve and showcase the history of the Negro Leagues and this unique partnership with the Mavericks will help bring our mission and message to a wonderful audience.”
Mavericks owner Lamar Hunt Jr. said the NLBM is an important part of Kansas City.
“The Monarchs and the Negro League Baseball Museum are iconic representatives of Kansas City’s sports culture, and it is essential to recognize their importance in shaping and influencing how our city enjoys sports,” Hunt said in a news release. “Our goal is to shine a bright spotlight on them and raise as much awareness as possible through this partnership.”
