Mavericks report: Missouri ready to hit the road

The Missouri Mavericks begin their longest road trip of the 2017 portion of their schedule this weekend, with four straight games away from home.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks, 13-16-5, are tied for fifth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 31 points. They trail the fourth-place Alaska Aces by 12 points.
Last week (1-1): Missouri split two home games against the Wichita Thunder to close out a three-game home stand at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The Mavericks trailed the Thunder by four goals in Friday night’s game before they rallied for a 5-4 overtime win. Rookie Dan Correale scored his first professional game-winning goal at 2:27 of the extra period. Darren Nowick had tied the game with a goal 16:50 into the third period.
Missouri fell behind by three goals Saturday night but was unable to pull off another comeback win, losing 4-2 to Wichita. Kevin Tansey scored for the second straight game, and Andrew Courtney got his first goal since November 5.
This week: After playing two games against the Thunder over the weekend, the Mavericks travel to Wichita for a 7:05 p.m. game Saturday night. Missouri won 4-0 on Dec. 23 in Wichita.
The Mavericks will be in Allen, Texas, on Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. game against the Americans. Missouri is 0-3 on the road this season against Allen. The Mavericks have eight games left against the Americans this season.
Leaders: Goals: Dane Fox and Rocco Carzo, 11; Assists: Fox, 16; Points: Fox, 27; Wins: Josh Robinson, 6; Goals-against average: Eamon McAdam, 3.04.
Notable: Rookie goalie McAdam extended his winning streak to three games with a 24-save performance Friday against Wichita. He had consecutive wins on October 28 and November 15 before being called up to the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers. McAdam returned to the Mavericks on Jan. 4. … Rookie defenseman Tansey has three points in two games since he was selected for the ECHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 18 in Glens Falls, N.Y. Mavericks captain Andrew Courtney has two points in three games since he returned from an injury on Dec. 31. … The Mavericks’ four-game road trip is the the fourth time this season that they will play four or more consecutive games away from home. … All Mavericks games are streamed live on MissouriMavericks.com and on the Mavericks’ mobile app.
