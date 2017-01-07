Mavericks fall short against Thunder

Pulling off a big comeback two straight nights would have been asking too much as it turns out.
The Missouri Mavericks once again found themselves in a big hole on the ice against the Wichita Thunder. But this time, the Mavericks were unable to rally all the way back for a win.
The Thunder went up 3-0 on the Mavericks and held on for a 4-2 victory at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Saturday.
The loss put an end to the Mavericks’ two-game win streak.
On Friday night Wichita built a 4-0 lead, but the Mavericks mounted a furious comeback late and pulled out a 5-4 victory in overtime.
Kevin Tansey and Andrew Courtney scored in the third period on Saturday night as the Mavericks cut the Thunder’s 3-0 lead to 3-2.
But Matt DeBlouw put the finishing touches on the Thunder’s victory with a goal at the 18:49 mark of the third period.
