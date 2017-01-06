Mavericks rally for victory over the Thunder

The Missouri Mavericks picked up one rollercoaster ride of a victory on Friday night at home against the Wichita Thunder.
After falling into a 4-0 hole in the second period, the Mavericks chased down the Thunder with four goals of their own and then scored in overtime, good for a 5-4 victory at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.
Dan Correale scored what turned out to be the winner at the 2:27 mark of the extra period. Darren Nowick scored the great equalizer to make it 4-4 at the 16:50 mark of the third period, capping the Mavericks’ rally from four goals down.
Carter Verhaeghe and Zach Tolkinen (in the second period) and Kevin Tansey (early in the third) each scored goals during the rally.
With the victory, the Mavericks improved to 13-15-5. The Thunder dropped to 11-16-2.
The two teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Comments