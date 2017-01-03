Mavericks report: Missouri will play two against Thunder

The Missouri Mavericks hope they can begin the new year the same way they ended the previous one — on a winning note. The Mavericks, who ended 2016 with a New Year’s Eve victory at home, play two games against the Wichita Thunder this weekend at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks, 12-15-5, are in fifth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 29 points. They trail the fourth-place Idaho Steelheads by 10 points.
Last week (1-3): The Mavericks began the week with a 5-2 loss to the Tulsa Oilers on Tuesday in Tulsa, Okla. Tyler Elbrecht’s goal gave Missouri a 1-0 lead, but Tulsa scored five unanswered goals before Lukas Lofquist scored for the Mavericks in the third period.
The Mavericks also took a 1-0 lead Wednesday at home in their first-ever game against the Utah Grizzlies. But the Grizzlies followed with four consecutive goals and won 5-3 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Rocco Carzo and Dane Fox scored for the Mavericks in Friday’s game against the Quad City Mallards in Moline, Ill., but Missouri ended up with a 3-2 loss. Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson stopped 38 shots.
The Mavericks finally got back in the win column on Saturday with a 3-2 home victory over Quad City. Reed Seckel, Jacob Doty and Carzo scored for the Mavericks.
This week: The Mavericks finally get to play the Thunder on home ice, with games at 7:35 p.m. Friday and 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Friday’s game against Wichita will be televised on KSMO (Channel 62). Missouri is 1-2 against Wichita this season. The teams are scheduled to play each other 13 times. The Mavericks were 6-0-1 on home ice against Wichita last season.
Leaders: Goals: Fox, Carzo and Sam Povorozniouk, 11; Assists: Fox and Darren Nowick, 15; Points: Fox, 26; Wins: Robinson, 6; Goals-against average: Robinson, 3.22.
Notable: The Mavericks are beginning a stretch in which they play 11 of their next 15 games on home ice. Missouri is 5-5-2 at home this season. … Carzo scored four goals in four games last week. … The Mavericks have scored the first goal in 17 games this season, tied for fourth in the ECHL. Missouri has scored first in each of its last five games, and four of those goals have been in the game’s first 2 minutes. … On New Year’s Eve, Robinson started his fourth consecutive game. He started eight of Missouri’s 13 games in December. … All Mavericks games are streamed live on MissouriMavericks.com and on the Mavericks’ mobile app.
Comments