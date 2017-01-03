Mavericks rookie Kevin Tansey picked for ECHL All-Star Classic

Missouri Mavericks rookie defenseman Kevin Tansey has been selected for the ECHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 18 in Glens Falls, N.Y.
Tansey, 23, has two goals and eight assists in 16 games for the Mavericks.
He played at Clarkson University and originally signed as a free agent with the Mavericks over the summer.
Tansey, 6-feet-4 and 220 pounds, began the season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, where he had 19 penalty minutes in 12 games.
Mavericks moves
▪ The Mavericks announced Tuesday that they have acquired defenseman Zach Tolkinen in a trade with the Manchester Monarchs in exchange for future considerations.
He is expected to be available when the Mavericks play host to Wichita this weekend.
Tolkinen, 27, played 30 games for the Mavericks last season after he was acquired in a February trade with the Elmira Jackals.
He began this season with the Rapid City Rush before he was sent to the Monarchs.
▪ Forward Sam Povorozniouk has been recalled from his loan to the Mavericks by the Wolves. Povorozniouk, 21, is tied for the Mavericks’ lead in goals with 11.
