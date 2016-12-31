Mavericks break three-game skid

It had been a few game since the Missouri Mavericks put one in the win column.
But on Saturday night the Mavericks regained that winning feeling.
The Mavericks took control early and then held on for a 3-2 win over the Quad City Mallards at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The victory snapped a three-game skid on the ice for the Mavericks.
Missouri got two goals in the opening period — one each from Reed Seckel and Jacob Doty that were two minutes apart.
Quad City, which had beaten Missouri 3-2 on Friday night in Moline, Ill., answered with a goal by Sam Warning early in the second.
Rocco Carzo gave the Mavericks another two-goal cushion with his score at the 9:49 mark of the second period. It was Carzo’s 11th goal of the season.
Michael Parks scored late in the third period for the Mallards, but the Mavericks were able to hold on from there.
Goalie Josh Robinson made 32 saves in the game for the Mavericks, who improved to 12-15-5 on the season.
The Mavericks will play host to the Wichita Thunder on Friday night.
