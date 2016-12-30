Mavericks lose third straight game

The Missouri Mavericks gave up a crucial power-play goal in the third period and lost 3-2 to the Quad City Mallards on Friday night in Moline, Ill.
It was the Mavericks’ third straight loss and dropped their record to 11-15-5 on the season.
The Mavericks and Mallards exchanged goals in the first period and again in the second, but the Mallards’ powerplay goal by Alex Petan 3 minutes, 39 seconds into the third period proved to be the winner.
Rocco Carzo’s goal just 37 seconds into the game gave the Mavericks’ an early 1-0 lead. Carzo had scored a goal 43 second into the Mavericks’ game on Wednesday night against the Utah Grizzlies
After the Mallards tied it up 1-1 with a goal of their own in Friday’s game, Dane Fox’s score late in the second period put the Mavericks back on top at 2-1.
But the Mallards answered again with a Brady Brassart score and then capitalized in the third period.
Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson made 38 saves on 41 shots on goal.
The two teams will square off again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.
