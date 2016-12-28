Grizzlies play spoiler in 5-3 win over Mavericks

A packed house of 5,800 welcomed the Missouri Mavericks back to home ice after the Christmas break, but the Utah Grizzlies spoiled the party with a 5-3 victory Wednesday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The Mavericks, 11-14-5, got on the scoreboard before many fans had a chance to find their seats. Rocco Carzo scored just 43 seconds into the game.
But the Grizzlies came back with three goals in the first period. Michael Pelech, Mathieu Aubin and Jon Puskar all scored for Utah. Aubin’s goal was on a power play, and Puskar scored a short-handed goal.
Utah’s Pelech scored again in the third period before Carzo connected on his second goal of the game on a Missouri power play. Matt Finn scored another power-play goal for the Mavericks, but the Grizzlies put it out of reach on an unassisted goal by Mike Banwell.
The Mavericks play the Quad City Mallards at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Moline, Ill.
