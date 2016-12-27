Mavericks outgunned by Oilers in 5-2 loss

The Missouri Mavericks jumped out to a quick lead on Tuesday night, but they couldn’t maintain the momentum and lost 5-2 to the Tulsa Oilers in Tulsa, Okla.
The loss in the first of four games in five days for Missouri dropped the Mavericks’ record to 11-13-5.
Tyler Elbrecht scored for the Mavericks just 1:48 into the game, but the Oilers answered with first-period goals by Garrett Ladd on the power play and Danick Gauthier at even strength. The Mavericks were outshot 21-6 in the period.
Tulsa added two more goals in the second period. Shawn Bates and Dmitri Ognev scored just 47 seconds apart. The Mavericks were 0 for 4 on the power play in the period and 0 for 6 in the game.
The Oilers’ Ladd scored his second goal of the game 14:01 into the third period. Lukas Lofquist scored the Mavericks’ final goal at 16:41.
Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson made 41 saves.
The Mavericks face the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
